Prince Andrew: The Musical 'mortifying' netizens on Twitter: 'Not funny'

Prince Andrew: The Musical is receiving flak on Twitter.
The comical theatre play, which is releasing on New Year's Eve, is taking a satirical dig at the Duke of York.
One user on social media tweeted: "I’m sorry but this @Channel4 musical about #PrinceAndrew is disgusting."
"Even as a joke/satire, come on. No one wants to see anything about him on TV," wrote another.
And a third wrote: "I hope everyone involved in that Prince Andrew musical on channel 4 is so mortified with themselves. Yes even the runners."
The play stars actors Kieran Hodgson, Emma Sidi, Munya Chawawa, Jenny Bede, Harry Enfield, Baga Chipz in pivotal roles.
Queen guitarist May, soccer Lionesses named in king's New Year honours
Queen Consort Camilla's father, Bruce Shand, told King to have some honour
King Charles III bashed for his out of touch Christmas Speech
Kim Kardashian talks about Pete Davidson romance in subtle new confession
Kate Middleton always makes sure to honour Princess Diana's memory
Sarah Ferguson talks about her split and marriage with Prince Andrew