Old Drake lyrics to be auctioned off after being found in a dumpster

Drake’s fans are surprised to see some of his never-before-seen work.
It has been reported that abandoned lyrics from Drake's teenage days were recently discovered in a dumpster outside his uncle's furniture factory in Memphis.
According to TMZ, the old handwritten lyrics are now being auctioned off at the starting price of $20,000 through Moments In Time.
According to a representative of the auction company, the God’s Plan rapper worked at the furniture factory for a little while when he was young.
The lyrics are reportedly for a song titled Come Spring, which eventually turned into Come Winter on Drake’s early mixtape, Room For Improvement.
Back in November, Drake, alongside with 21 Savage released their new album Her Loss. The One Dance crooner also dropped his surprise solo album Honestly, Nevermind in June 2022.
Drake’s seventh studio album followed 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, which was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
