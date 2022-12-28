Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated book ‘Spare’ has ‘few more bombs’ for Royals

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare could have a ‘few more bombs’ to attack the Royal family with

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare could have a ‘few more bombs’ to attack the Royal family with after his Netflix show, a royal expert has said.

Prince Harry’s memoir is set to release early next year, and royal author Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine that while the Duke of Sussex may include some bombshells, the book is unlikely to faze royals.

Nicholl said: “A lot has been left on a cliff-hanger and there is a £35m book deal here so don’t underestimate the couple or their capacity to surprise and throw in a few more bombs just when you thought there were no more.”

“I don’t think the royal family are terrified by anything, least of all of what is going to come next in Harry’s autobiography,” she added.

Nicholl further said: “But concerned, apprehensive? Yes. Ready to respond? Quite possibly. Wearied by all of this? Absolutely.”