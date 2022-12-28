Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated book ‘Spare’ has ‘few more bombs’ for Royals

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare could have a ‘few more bombs’ to attack the Royal family with after his Netflix show, a royal expert has said.
Prince Harry’s memoir is set to release early next year, and royal author Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine that while the Duke of Sussex may include some bombshells, the book is unlikely to faze royals.
Nicholl said: “A lot has been left on a cliff-hanger and there is a £35m book deal here so don’t underestimate the couple or their capacity to surprise and throw in a few more bombs just when you thought there were no more.”
“I don’t think the royal family are terrified by anything, least of all of what is going to come next in Harry’s autobiography,” she added.
Nicholl further said: “But concerned, apprehensive? Yes. Ready to respond? Quite possibly. Wearied by all of this? Absolutely.”
Prince Andrew’s body language was recently analysed by an expert
Prince Harry has promised an "unflinching" account of life inside The Firm in the book, which will hit the shelves in...
Rita Wilson discusses about motherhood and family value in a new interview
Elizabeth addresses her rivalry with fellow actress who dated her ex
Britney Spears dropped a photo of her rocking a pair of large, brown-frame eyeglasses
Kate Middleton can be seen accepting a bouquet of flowers from a young admirer