Brooklyn Beckham pays subtle tribute to David on first Christmas away from family

Brooklyn Beckham celebrated his first Christmas without his family but still included his father David Beckham in his celebrations.

The aspiring chef gave a subtle tribute to David on Boxing Day as he drank Haig Club Scotch Whisky as per Daily Mail.

Fans of the family could not ignore the subtle tribute Brooklyn gave to the former legendary footballer, who is a partner of Haig Club Scotch Whiskey.

This comes after Victoria Beckham dropped adorable snaps of David, posing with their children Romeo, Cruz, and daughter Harper Seven.

In the caption of the photo, Victoria tagged her first born as she mentioned that the family misses him as they celebrated first Christmas without him.

“Dad keeping up the Beckham family tradition! We love and miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham,” Victoria penned.

