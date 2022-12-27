 
close
Tuesday December 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

List of shows leaving Netflix UK in January 2023

Here's the list of 50 movies and series leaving Netflix in January 2023

By Web Desk
December 27, 2022
List of shows leaving Netflix UK in January 2023
List of shows leaving Netflix UK in January 2023

Netflix United Kingdom (UK) has revealed the complete official list of movies and series scheduled to remove from the platform in January 2023.

Here's the list of popular 50 movies and series that will be leaving Netflix UK in the first month of 2023.

Movies and series leaving Netflix UK in January 2023:

  1. A Guest Is Coming 
  2. A Guy and a Gal 
  3. A Man There Was 
  4. A Zero Too Much 
  5. The Accidental Golfer 
  6. Adult Behaviour… It’s All in the Mind 
  7. Angel 
  8. Annabell’s Spectacularities 
  9. The Apple War 
  10. Artificial Svensson 
  11. As Seen On Tv 
  12. The Assault 
  13. Bang! 
  14. Barbie: A Fairy Secret 
  15. The Bells in Old Town 
  16. Best Before 
  17. Beware of the Jonsson Gang 
  18. Bit by Bit 
  19. Bitch Hug 
  20. Bitter Sweetheart
  21. High Rise Life – The Movie 
  22. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay
  23. Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas 
  24. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets  
  25. Shaun the Sheep 
  26. Timmy Time 
  27. Transformers Rescue Bots Academy 
  28. Transformers: Cybervers
  29. Mustang Island
  30. Thieves of the Wood
  31. Thieves of the Wood 
  32. Uncle Drew
  33. Mama’s Boy 
  34. The Wolf of Wall Street
  35. Alibaba Aur 40 Chor 
  36. The Butterfly’s Drea 
  37. Marked 
  38. Osuofia in London
  39. The Luminaries

  40. Body Fixers 

  41. Four in a Bed 
  42. Jezebel  

  43. The Right To Love 

  44. The Rooster
  45. Rose on Tour

  46. PAC’s scary Halloween 

  47. Package Tour
  48. Pass and Whiskers 
  49. It’s All About Friends
  50. High Rise Life – The Movie  