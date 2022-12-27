BTS RM solo album 'Indigo' soars to #3 on this week's Billboard 200

BTS member RM has made the ARMY proud yet again by with his solo album Indigo ranking high on #3 on the 'Billboard 200' chart this week.

Indigo, that came out recently on December 2, 2022. The album previously debuted at #15 on the same chart for the week of December 17 with only digital sales.

It has now risen to #3 in this week with approximately 83,000 units in sales after its physical copy release on December 16.

According to Billboard, BTS member RM has now become the first ever Korean solo act to rank in the top 10 on 'Billboard 200', as well as the first member of the band.

Earlier this year, fellow BTS mate J-hope peaked on the same chart at #17 with his first solo album, Jack in the Box.

For the unversed, RM is the member of BTS, which is a popular south Korean boy band. the group is based on seven members named, Jungkook, RM, J-hope, Jimin, Jin , V and Suga.

The boy band was formed in 2010 and managed by BIG HIT Entertainment.



