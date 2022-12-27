Bella Hadid nails winter chic in navy blue top

Bella Hadid cut a chic figure during a snowy vacation from which she shared a number of photos on social media Monday.

The 26-year-old model and actress cut a trendy figure in a stylish tight, navy blue top and a plaid miniskirt in several of the photos.

The Washington, D.C. native wore a gray and maroon beanie and wrapped a black leather belt around her slender waist.

Her 27-year-old sister Gigi wore a leopard print top and a thin silver necklace in the photo as well.

The duo also appeared in the reflection of a friend's snow goggles, lips puckered as they struck sultry poses.

Bella also shared a selfie where she donned a simple black jacket with a pair of long braids framing her slender face.

Bella's post came a few days after she congratulated her big sister on the grand opening of an Aspen store for her knitwear brand, Guest in Residence.