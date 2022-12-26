Harry makes shocking revelation about William's misuse of his office for propaganda

Prince Harry said his brother Prince William broke the agreement that they had made to avoid doing what they saw happening at their father's office.

In his Netflix documentary "Meghan & Harry", the Duke of Sussex said it was heartbreaking to see William's office doing the same thing that they had promised they would never ever do.

In the fourth episode of the documentary, Harry said, "I have 30 years of experience of looking behind the curtain and seeing how the system works and how it runs."

He said, "I mean just constant briefings about others members of the family, about favors inviting the press in. It's a dirty game.

"You know, there's leaking but there's also planting of stories."

The Duke of Sussex added, "So if the comms team wants to be able to remove a negative story about their principle they will trade and give you something about someone else's principle. So the offices end up working against each other. It's a kind of a, weird understanding or acceptance that happens."

He said, "And you can always say, 'I didn't know about this or this would never happen again. Are you suggesting that I condone this'.

It's like. 'No. But what I am asking is have you done anything to stop it'."

"And the answer is no."

"William and I both saw what happens at our dad's office. And we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office.

I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game of this business of trading.

And to see my brother's office copy the same thing that we promised two of us would never ever do. That was heartbreaking."