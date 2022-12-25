Kim Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous in silver ensemble at Christmas Eve party

Kim Kardashian dropped jaws as she unveiled her glam look for the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party on Saturday.

The Kardashians star, 42, slipped into her silver sequin dazzling Christmas Eve attire. She posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram story, in which she was seen getting her glamorous look for the evening.

Kim also revealed her newly dyed brunette hair after recently coloring her locks honey blonde. The reality TV star shared her selfie video with 337 million followers, giving them a closer look at her sparkling, body hugging gown.

Flaunting her hour glass figure, the SKIMS founder said, “We're back!” at the start of the first clip. She also blew a kiss towards the camera in the end.

Celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton, was also tagged in the clip, who styled Kim’s wavy locks for the evening celebrations.

Kim made sure that her gorgeous dress would attract all of the attention as she skipped jewelry and other accessories.

The supermodel also shared a short TikTok video alongside her elder daughter, North West. In the video, Kim and her nine-year-old daughter lip-synced the trending audio, “It's time,” which then leads into Mariah Carey's classic hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”