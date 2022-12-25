 
close
Sunday December 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry a 'double agent'? 'Doc proves he's loyal to royals'

Prince Harry doc has cast doubt in his loyalties and whether they reside with Meghan Markle

By Web Desk
December 25, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry sparks questions of loyalty as some experts point towards the possibility of him still being loyal to the Crown.

This claim has been made by body language expert Darren Stanton in his interview with The Sun.

He pondered the possibility of Prince Harry’s loyalties and began by addressing the ‘frustration and anger’ that was visible in Prince Harry’s face.

“His eyes were immediately drawn down and his posture shifted from an emotion of anger into sadness.”

However, at the same time it also appeared the prince was yet ‘loyal’ to The Crown.

“It’s clear he wanted to leave his royal duties but also wanted to remain loyal to the queen and to his father,” Mr Darren claimed.

“He was being pulled into directions and trying to do his best for his family.”