Christine Quinn means buisness in an Italian suit for a meeting

Christine Quinn was all about business in style as she stepped out in an Italian suit for a meeting.
On Thursday, December 22, real estate broker, Christine Quinn, stunned in an Italian suit while arriving at a business meeting in Los Angeles, California.
According to Daily Mail, Christine stepped out in style in a long suit jacket and trousers from Sportmax paired with pointed-toe heels.
The Selling the Sunset star, had her long blonde hair, lightly styled and dazzled with smoky eyeshadow, long eyelashes, and fully glossed pink lips.
