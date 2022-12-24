Megan Thee Stallion receives love and support from fans post Tory Lanez verdict

Megan Thee Stallion received praise and love from cheering fans after vile trolls responded angrily to the verdict of her trial against Tory Lanez.

Rapper Tory Lanez a Canadian rapper was found guilty in the Los Angeles trial as he was accused of shooting Fontaine's girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020, the jury announced Friday.

He could face up to 22 years in prison for his crimes, but Megan has spent the last few years being ridiculed on social media by vile trolls.

Now a verdict has been reached, many fans are encouraging Megan to take a break from social media and "get some rest".

"Good. Now go get you some rest @theestallion. Go on vacation, don’t take your phone," one person advised the star.

"Enjoy your holiday and take a long vacation with no social media. This last two weeks have been rough as hell @theestallion," another added.

Congratulations to Megan thee MF stallion, you need a vacation,I really hope she just logs off and enjoys her holiday,she deserves it."