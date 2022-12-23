King Charles sends a hidden message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with honour for Camilla

King Charles has honoured his wife Queen Consort Camilla with a new title that Prince Andrew previously held before he was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages early this year.



According to Reuters, Queen Consort Camilla was given the title of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

The latest move of the King is seemingly a hidden message to his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle regarding his ‘red line.’

The Sky News, in its report citing a royal insider, had claimed Camilla is King Charles ‘red line’ Harry and Meghan will not dare to cross in their Netflix show if they want to remain in the good graces of the monarch.

“Camilla is Charles ‘red line’. If they trash her then he could pull the plug, and they know it,” the Sky News quoted an insider claiming on its YouTube channel.

‘Harry had a difficult relationship with Camilla, but attacking her would not go down well amongst palace staff or his father, and he knows that.”