Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman spills secret about ‘not’ reading books

Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman has recently revealed that he’s never read books in his life.



Portman, who plays Ser Podrick Payne in seven seasons of GoT, shared with his fans that he lied about reading books during an interview at the fan convention in Los Angeles.

In a clip posted by The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, Portman said, “I used to lie about reading book.”

“I used to say, ‘Well, I did start reading the books but then there wasn’t enough time’ – Nah. No. I didn’t and still haven’t,” explained the actor.

Portman commented, “I was young, I was a people pleaser.”

“Now, I’m jaded and... yeah, you live and you learn,” he added.