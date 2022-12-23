Mindy Kaling responds to to a fan alarm on her eating habits

Mindy Kaling set the record straight after a fan expressed their concern about her eating habits after she shared pictures of food on her Instagram.

On December 21, Mindy Kaling posted a carousel of pictures of a night out with a friend, surrounded by pizza, pasta, and chicken wings.

According to Enews, the picture was captioned, "Swipe through many photos of me with delicious @pijjapalace food to earn one photo of me and @ericaflener."



One follower shared his concern in the comments section, writing, "there is no eating in these pictures" to which Mindy responded, "I actually think this concern is sweet. But I swear this is not my issue. But thank you for being kind!"

Other users couldn't help but notice how delicious the meal looked. One user wrote, "I've never seen anyone slice a tender quite like you do," and another commented, "Yum! Also obsessed with both of your sweaters. Super cute!"



This isn't the first time Mindy has addressed concerns over her eating habits. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April, she shared, "After I had my daughter I had to shoot a movie like two months later, so I was very much like, 'Just give me grilled salmon and sautéed spinach. I'm going to eat that for three months.'"



