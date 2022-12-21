Steve Martin hasn’t watched Selena Gomez documentary: ‘I don’t want to see her sad’

File Footage

Steve Martin said he hasn't watched the hotly released documentary of his Only Murders in the Building costar Selena Gomez.



The Pink Panther star said he has “paternal” feelings for the Disney alum hence he just don’t want to see her unhappy.

In a recent episode of The View, Martin talked about Gomez’s documentary My Mind and Me, revealing he is yet to watch the film.

"I kind of resist because I feel parental toward her or friendly or something and I know it's sad," Martin said. "Somehow I just don’t want to see her sad."

However, the actor-comedian went on to add that he will definitely gather the courage to watch the show in the future.

The documentary, filmed over the course of six years by director Alek Keshishian, offers an insight into Gomez’s mental health struggles, a lupus-induced kidney transplant, and a bipolar diagnosis.

Following the release of the film, an insider spilled to Us Weekly that the actor-singer was “thrilled” after receiving “mind-blowing” response over her film.

“She poured her heart and soul into this and it took a heck of a lot of courage to go as deep into her journey as she did,” the insider said.