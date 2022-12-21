Harry, Meghan know ‘nothing they speak’ will be ‘addressed in public’

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made scathing claims about the royal family in their Netflix docu-series but the couple is still eyeing ‘some king of peace’.



An insider spilt the beans to The Mirror that the Duke of Sussex makes “some kind of peace” with them.

"Harry is delighted with the narrative of the documentary and how he and Meghan came across,” said the source, who is a close friend of his late mother, Princess Diana,” the source said.

"The reason for doing this was to share the truth about their lives. He feels it told the story he wanted the world to hear and has absolutely no regrets,” they added.

“Harry and Meghan hope family members and courtiers will watch or, more importantly, listen to their comments. But they know nothing they speak about will be addressed in public.

"They hope it may prompt a greater understanding from the King and the [Waleses] of how Harry and Meghan feel about their experiences in England.

"Harry retains hope for a reconciliation. He loves his father and brother, no matter what people think,” the source added.