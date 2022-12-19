Kim Kardashian reconnects with Paris Hilton at her mother's grand Christmas party

Kim Kardashian reconnected with her gal pal Paris Hilton at her mother Kathy Hilton's grand Christmas party.

The This Is Paris star took to Instagram to share the glimpse of the star-studded bash at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star home.

“My mom always throws the most iconic parties,” Paris captioned the post. “Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend. What are your favorite traditions this time of year?”

Paris exuded glamour in a festive red minidress paired with Cinderella style heels while Kim rocked gothic look at the event in a high-waisted black leather pants and a graphic T-shirt.



Both beauty diva's styled their blonde tresses in lose curls for the lavish party as they posed with Kris Jenner, Kathy and her younger daughter Nikki Hilton.