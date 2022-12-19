David Beckham FaceTimes wife Victoria, children during FIFA World Cup final

David Beckham celebrated the ‘special moment’ of Argentina FIFA World Cup victory with his adorable family and fans cannot stop gushing over it.
The legendary football player watched Argentina securing a thrilling victory against France on Sunday alongside his son Cruz Beckham.
David, 47, and Cruz, 17, smiled widely as they posed for a selfie together from the VIP stands in Lusail stadium.
The father-son duo both cut dapper figures in suits and ties as they watched the gripping clash between France and Argentina, which the latter won by 4-2 penalty shootouts.
After Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, were crowned winners, David was celebrating the moment with his loved ones missing out at home.
In his Instagram stories, the former English football player was seen chatting to wife Victoria Beckham, 48, daughter Harper, 11, and sons Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 23, on Facetime while giving them a look at the final moments of the historic final.
Tagging Victoria, sons Brooklyn and Romeo and daughter Harper Seven, he captioned the IG Story, “A moment to share with the family.”
Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy for the first time since 1986.
