Sara Ali Khan wraps up shooting for her third film of the year

Sara Ali Khan wraps up shooting for her thrid film of the year 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Sara Ali Khan announced the completion of filming for her next movie Ae Watan Mere Watan on Instagram.

According to ETimes,



Sara shared the picture of a wrap-up cake for Ae Watan Mere Watan on her Instagram stories. The cake read, "It's a wrap, Tune-in-to 42.34m".

Meanwhile, Sara wrote in the caption, "AE WATAN MERE WATAN".

The film Ae Watan Mere Watan is produced by Karan Johar and it stars Sara Ali Khan in the role of the freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

Ae Watan Mere Watan also marks Sara's third film of the year that she has wrapped up so far. Earlier this year, she wrapped Laxman Utekar's untitled next, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

Moreover, her new film Metro InDino with Anurag Basu and Aditya Roy Kapoor was also announced recently.