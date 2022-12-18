Elderly Queen suffered greatly from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal rift

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of making Queen Elizabeth suffer greatly during the final days of her life.



This claim has been brought to light by an inside source close to The Mail on Sunday.

“It [Megxit] really affected the Queen's health,” the source started by saying.

For those unversed, the Queen breathed her last on September 8, aged 96.

Her death certificate cites old age as the reason for her passing, although it was rumored that she suffered great mobility issues during her final years of life.

Some even went as far as to allege that she battled bone cancer.