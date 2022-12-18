Elderly Queen suffered greatly from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of making Queen Elizabeth suffer greatly during the final days of her life.
This claim has been brought to light by an inside source close to The Mail on Sunday.
“It [Megxit] really affected the Queen's health,” the source started by saying.
For those unversed, the Queen breathed her last on September 8, aged 96.
Her death certificate cites old age as the reason for her passing, although it was rumored that she suffered great mobility issues during her final years of life.
Some even went as far as to allege that she battled bone cancer.
Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are reportedly willing to sort out their issues with the Royal Family
Royal Family will not be receiving Christmas greetings from Prince Harry and Meghan Markl
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want Royal Family to 'take responsibility'
Royal family didn't recognise needs Meghan Markle and other people from different background, said a columnist
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was recently called out by a social media model
Euthanizing the cougar was a punch to the gut for game experts who had grown to love the animal.