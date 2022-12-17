Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘weaponizing anti-Western, anti-British woke ideology’

File Footage

Experts have attacked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for ‘weaponizing anti-Western, anti-British woke ideology’ all for personal gain.



This claim has been brought to light by French journalist Allister Heath, in a piece for The Sun.

Heath started by writing, “NOTHING the Royal Family can say or do will ever be enough for the woke revolutionaries, the hard-Left ideological storm-troopers who have taken over so many of our institutions and brainwashed our children.”

“To them, Britain, like the rest of the Western world, is and will always remain an institutionally racist, patriarchal and oppressive country, with a hideous, imperialistic past and no possibility of redemption.”

“The Royal Family, at the apex of the Establishment and at the heart of our island story, embodies “white privilege”. It must automatically be guilty of all of these sins, and more.”

“This insulting, infuriating narrative has been given a massive boost from an unlikely source,” Heath also went on to note.

“But their Netflix ‘documentary’ is an egregious betrayal — it weaponises the anti-Western, anti-British woke ideology for personal gain.”

“In its bid to settle scores against the Royal Family, the series wrongly depicts Britain via the warped prism of this unpleasant dogma, making an entirely spurious link between Brexit and Megxit, claiming royal palaces are filled with racist art and traducing the Commonwealth.”