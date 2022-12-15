Piers Morgan chows down raw liver live on TV, says it ‘doesn’t taste too bad’

Piers Morgan has been receiving flak on social media after he ate raw liver live on his famed talk show on Wednesday.
The 57-year-old presenter joined Liver King to chow down raw meat while asking: “Do you still believe that eating raw liver is the real answer to life?”
“Do you know what? It doesn’t taste too bad. I’m not squeamish about food. I’ll pretty well eat anything raw or cooked. It tastes okay,” he added.
“I couldn’t imagine living on it three times a day. But I could probably have a go,” he added.
Reacting to the clip, one user wrote: “Yuck. No way could I do that.”
Moreover, Liver King talked about a meaty diet and primal lifestyle as he said: “I feel like a total piece of crap. I know what I did was wrong. I lied about it. I feel like I’ve let an entire generation down,” he said during the show.
“Part of the reason why I feel so horrific about it is I know what it feels like to be 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 with zero self-worth, completely embarrassed and humiliated of the brain and body that I have, right?” the influencer added.
