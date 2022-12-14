Asia Artists Awards: Winner's list of 2022 announced

Asia Artists Awards has revealed the 2022 winner's list on Tuesday.

The awards ceremony was held on December 13 at the Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan.

Super Junior’s Leetuk and IVE’s Wonyoung were the hosts for the awards ceremony, and a dazzling array of actors and singers lit up the Asia Artists Awards 2022 night.

Check out the full list of winners:





Actor of the Year: 2PM’s Lee Junho

Singer of the Year: SEVENTEEN





Song of the Year: IVE (“LOVE DIVE”)

Album of the Year: Stray Kids





Performance of the Year: NewJeans

Stage of the Year: Lim Young Woong





Best Artist (Singer): ITZY, THE BOYZ, THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE

Best Artist (Actor): Han So Hee, Park Min Young, Seo In Guk







Best Actor: Kim Sejeong, Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yuri, Lee Jae Wook, U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young

Best Musician: Choi Ye Na, LE SSERAFIM, TREASURE, NiziU, Peck Palitchoke





Best Acting Performance: WJSN’s Bona, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon, Hwang Minhyun, Kim Young Dae

Asia Celebrity (Singer): ITZY, BE:FIRST, Lyodra





Asia Celebrity (Actor): Kim Seon Ho, Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yuri, Billkin, PP Krit

Best Achievement: Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yuri





AAA Icon (Singer): AleXa, VERIVERY

AAA Icon (Actor): Im Jae Hyuk





IdolPlus Popularity Award (Singer): BTS

IdolPlus Popularity Award (Actor): Kim Seon Ho





Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo