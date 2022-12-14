Asia Artists Awards: Winner's list of 2022 announced

Asia Artists Awards has revealed the 2022 winner's list on Tuesday.
The awards ceremony was held on December 13 at the Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan.
Super Junior’s Leetuk and IVE’s Wonyoung were the hosts for the awards ceremony, and a dazzling array of actors and singers lit up the Asia Artists Awards 2022 night.
Actor of the Year: 2PM’s Lee Junho
Singer of the Year: SEVENTEEN
Song of the Year: IVE (“LOVE DIVE”)
Album of the Year: Stray Kids
Performance of the Year: NewJeans
Stage of the Year: Lim Young Woong
Best Artist (Singer): ITZY, THE BOYZ, THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE
Best Artist (Actor): Han So Hee, Park Min Young, Seo In Guk
Best Actor: Kim Sejeong, Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yuri, Lee Jae Wook, U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young
Best Musician: Choi Ye Na, LE SSERAFIM, TREASURE, NiziU, Peck Palitchoke
Best Acting Performance: WJSN’s Bona, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon, Hwang Minhyun, Kim Young Dae
Asia Celebrity (Singer): ITZY, BE:FIRST, Lyodra
Asia Celebrity (Actor): Kim Seon Ho, Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yuri, Billkin, PP Krit
Best Achievement: Girls’ Generation’s Kwon Yuri
AAA Icon (Singer): AleXa, VERIVERY
AAA Icon (Actor): Im Jae Hyuk
IdolPlus Popularity Award (Singer): BTS
IdolPlus Popularity Award (Actor): Kim Seon Ho
Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo
