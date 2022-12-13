Kartik Aaryan says he is a complete 'desi'

Kartik Aaryan recently stated in an interview that he wants to make 'rooted and grounded' movies like the recently released Kannada movie, Kantara. According to Hindustan Times, he stated that he is extremely 'desi' and that his blood is 'all desi.'



Kartik revealed that he is a complete 'desi' and he enjoys watching and doing such rooted and grounded films as Rishabh Shetty's film Kantara. He added that he reads headlines about his success and it makes him happy.

Kartik said, "I would love to do rooted films, grounded films. Main khud bohut desi hoon yaar. Mera khoon pura desi hai. Mujhe aesi filmein dekhne bhi mazaa aata hai aur karne ka bbhi shauq hai (I am completely native. My blood is completely native I love watching such films and would love to do such films as well)."

He further added, "Kuch headlines dekhta hoon (I come across some headlines), ke ‘the era of Kartik Aaryan has begun', I get happy with my success and I hope good film chalti rahe (keep on happening) and I keep on getting good films."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Freddy playing the role of a dentist.