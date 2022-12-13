Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make stylish couple as they step for romantic date night 

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz made a stylish couple as they stepped out for a romantic date night at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on Monday.
The couple, who never shy away to flaunt their love for each other, yet again caught the eye with their PDA moment. The couple made a stylish appearance and posed for shutterbugs with happy smiles.
The aspiring chef, 23, and the actress, 27, walked hand-in-hand while walking their fluffy pooch Lamb.
Brooklyn cut a casual figure in a grey hoodie, black trousers, and a pair of white slip-on shoes. as he walked with his head down while Nicola flashed her gorgeous white smile.
Meanwhile, Nicola looked incredible in a chic pink top, teamed with blue jeans and a pair of chunky black boots.
It comes after Brooklyn treated his fans to a new cooking tutorial – but he stuck to boiling a pot of plain spaghetti after whipping up a salad.
