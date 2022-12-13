Thousands react to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fresh claims

Nearly three million people have watched the new Netflix trailer for the latest episodes of the docuseries on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.
The new trailer was released on Monday, with the royal feud set to escalate with a claim that Buckingham Palace was "happy to lie" for Prince William.
Netflix shared the trailer on its official Twitter and Instagram handles on Monday.
The trailer has received 2.8 million views on Twitter in less than 24 hours after its release.
Also, thousands of people reacted with their comments, likes and retweets.
In the latest trailer, Prince Harry accuses Buckingham Palace of "institutional gaslighting" and said "they" were "happy to lie to protect my brother but were never willing to tell the truth to protect us".
Meghan separately claims she was "fed to the wolves" after the pair quit royal life in early 2020 and moved to North America.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series could cause trouble for the Royal Family, warned an expert
Prince Harry has been accused of shattering the Royal veneer around his brother Prince William in his Netflix show
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016
BTS Jin becomes first group member to enlist for mandatory military service
In reverse, Ben Affleck turned Jennifer Lopez into a Dunkin' Donut girl
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, has been branded a ‘flop’ in the US