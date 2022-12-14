Ryan Murphy goes back on the transformative process of making 'Dahmer' with Evan Peters

Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters recently spoke on their success story Dahmer and the transformative process to prepare for it.

Speaking with Variety for its editorial and pictorial feature, Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters recall the process of making Dahmer.

"You could hear a pin drop on that set. We all felt, ‘We are here to work on very difficult material. We’re here to answer very difficult questions about homophobia, systemic racism, white privilege.’ When Evan would step onto the set or when Niecy Nash would step onto the set, it was very like church in a weird way," Murphy recalled.

He continued, "Sometimes you make a show — and we’ve certainly done this — you’re making a show about witchcraft, and you talk about doughnuts or Taylor Swift. There was none of that."

In the interview preceding the shoot for Variety, Murphy admitted "It was scary" that Evan Peters remained in the character of the notorious serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer, throughout.

Explaining how deeply the character influenced Evan's actual life, the American Horror Story director said that "He had a life, however restricted and dedicated."

"It was like running a marathon. If you run a marathon, you eat a certain way. You sleep a certain way. It was a very athletic way of approaching the performance," he added.

