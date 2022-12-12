Meghan Markle beaten by Kate Middleton in US popularity rating

file footage

Kate Middleton has managed to emerge more popular in the US than Meghan Markle, despite the Duchess of Sussex’s recent Netflix show.



According to the recently-released YouGov poll, the Duchess of Sussex, despite her hit Netflix show with husband Prince Harry, had a net popularity figure of -32 in the US for November, 2022; she was liked by 28 percent and disliked by 60 percent.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, who flew to the US earlier this month with husband Prince William for the Earthshot Prize, had a net approval rating of +43, 20 points higher than Meghan, with 52 percent saying they liked her and just nine percent disliking her.

Meghan’s husband Prince Harry also managed to emerge more popular than her, with a net approval rating of +38, while Prince William had a +40 rating.

The poll results come just days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix doc, titled Harry & Meghan, released on the streaming platform on December 8. The second half is set to release on December 15.