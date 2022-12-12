 
King Charles, Camilla unveil Christmas Card featuring picture taken before Queen's death

By Web Desk
December 12, 2022
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on Sunday unveiled their first Christmas Card as the King and the Queen.

Using their social media accounts, the royal couple shared the card with the caption, "We are pleased to share this year's Christmas Card from the King and the Queen Consort.

King Charles, Camilla unveil Christmas Card featuring picture taken before Queens death

The couple's photo used in the card was taken by royal and entertainment photographer Samir Hussein in September 2022 at the Braemar Game before the death of Queen Elizabeth.

More than 50,000 thousands people liked the King and Queen Consort's Instagram post featuring the Christmas card within a few minutes after they had shared it on the photo and video sharing app.

Charles became the king after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth at the age of 95 and September this year.