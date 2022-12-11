BTS' RM doesn't plan on getting married?

BTS leader RM recently talked about the possibility of never getting married.
On December 9, RM was featured on tvN’s show ‘The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge’ and the conversation between the panel shifted to "What kind of human do we love?"
The 28-year-old singer observed that he is the only one in the show who is unmarried and said that "I think people born in the 1990s are especially skeptical of marriage."
"Can something like that ever happen in my life? In the past, I thought of [marriage] as a natural process [in life], but just a few years ago I thought to myself 'it's possible that I may end up not getting married.' Once I started thinking like that, I can't move on from that thought," continued.
For those unversed, Kim Nam-Joon aka RM is the leader of the world famous South Korean music band BTS.
