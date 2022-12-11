Meghan Markle playing a ‘game of woke bingo’ filled with ‘psychobabble’

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s podcast listeners have reportedly been hearing ‘psychobabble’ in a game of ‘woke bingo’.



This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Johnathan Sacerdoti, while referencing her podcast.

He started by telling Express UK, “What Meghan and Harry seemed to want was to be part-time royals and it's reported that it was the Queen herself who said no to that, ‘you're either in or you're out, you can't live somewhere else and do occasional bits but also carry on other activities outside the family’.”



“In that respect, there would be no reason for William and Catherine to invite them back in for this moment and I just don't think it would be helpful for them to do that.”

“Because it would refocus things on the soap opera and the family psychodrama and frankly, I think we've heard enough psychodrama on Spotify for the last number of weeks and all that psychobabble.”

“It became like a sort of woke bingo listening to Meghan. I actually made a bingo card at one point that I put on Twitter, I did it as a joke, but I put Gloria Steinem's birthday on it and literally it got mentioned every week - we now understand that Meghan is friends with Gloria Steinem.”