Royal Family aiming no 'tit for tat' after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry series

Royal Family is seemingly keeping mum over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's swipes.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have launched another set of attacks at the Institution, have seemingly appalled the royals over their disrespect.
Nevertheless, none of the family members are planning on a response.
A Palace insider tells Mirror: “As far as everyone is concerned it’s business as usual and there is no desire to engage in a tit-for-tat war of words.
“There’s certainly nothing in the first half worth engaging with and there’s nothing new about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex talking in public about their time in the royal family.
“A dignified silence is the order of the day as the focus is entirely on getting on with the job.”
King Charles is refraining from reacting to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry show
