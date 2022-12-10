Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie dies at 62: 'you left the world far too early'

Tina Tuner's son, Ronnie, passed away at 62 on Thursday, December 8th, 2022.

The announcement came from the veteran singer and her daughter-in-law, Afida Turner, as they wrote heartfelt tributes on their social media.

While his cause of death is not yet known, but he had suffered from various health issues in recent years, including cancer.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son,” the singer captioned a black-and-white Instagram picture where Tina had her eyes closed.



Ronnie's widow penned an emotional tribute to the actor after his passing.

“My god Ronnie turner a true angel hiuge [sic] soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby iyour [sic] mummy your nurse i did the best to the end this time i was no [sic] able to save you love u for this 17 years this is very very very bad i am very mad [angry face emoji],” Afida captioned a carousel of photos of her late husband.

The pair did not have any children.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People that officers responded to Turner's address in Encino, California at 9:40 a.m. for a death investigation involving a male. The spokesperson could not confirm the man's identity.

According to TMZ, the person who called 911 said Ronnie was having trouble breathing, and eventually stopped breathing. Despite CPR attempts by bystanders, he was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

Ronnie’s death followed his oldest brother Craig’s suicide by self-inflicted gun shot wound in 2018 at age 59, via Page Six.



