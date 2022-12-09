Angelina Jolie 'arranges hotel suites' to meet her dates secretly

Angelina Jolie secretly sets meeting with men as she gets back in dating game six years after her divorce with ex-husband Brad Pitt.
An insider spilled to Radar Online that the Maleficent star makes men she goes out with sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).
“She gets a thrill out of arranging to meet up for afternoon trysts,” the source revealed. “She’s very alpha about the whole thing.”
“She makes the guys sign NDAs, arranges the hotel suites — never under her own name — and she sets the time and never, ever spends the night,” the insider shared.
The outlet revealed that the Hollywood diva does not take risks while going on a date and only goes out with men she knows through mutual friends.
“She’s never going to sign up for apps or take a chance on someone who doesn’t have the seal of approval of someone she trusts,” the source revealed.
Jolie has previously discussed her hotel-room meetups before when she said that it was “king of an adult way of having relationships.”
She continued: “I can feel like a woman and get close to a man but it’s not a relationship that interferes with my family.”
This comes amid rumours that her ex-husband is also dating Ines De Ramon “for months” after meeting her through a “mutual friend.”
Pitt is reportedly looking forward to settling down and having more kids with his new flame as the actor is “tired of the flings” and “short-term romances.”
Elle King express her disappointment in not being able to perform
Olivia Wilde went on tropical vacation to allow herself to 'decompress' after Harry Styles breakup
The Wanted singer passed away in March at the age of 33
Karan Johar thinks Bollywood needs to be a little more brave
Cardi B reacts to Charles and Camilla affair after watching ‘The Crown’
List of celebrities who landed in hot waters with infidelity scandals this year