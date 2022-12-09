BTS’ Jimin to feature in BigBang's Taeyang solo comeback album: Report

BTS’ Jimin is reportedly in talks to he making a feature on BigBang Taeyang’s comeback album.
On December 9, Allkpop reported that Jimin will be featuring in Taeyang's upcoming comeback album and this would be the first time the two work together.
The upcoming BigBang member album is scheduled to release on January 2023.
Taeyang would be releasing his long-awaited solo music album after a break of five years since his last album White Night, which was released in August 2017.
YG Entertainment also claims that one of the music label's famous artists is gearing up for a solo return next year.
Meanwhile, in a statement released on December 2, the music label spokesperson neither denied nor admitted that Taeyang would return with new album in 2023.
"Nothing has yet been decided," the agency stated.
Piers Morgan criticises Meghan Markle for comments she made about her family, including her father
Piers Morgan flays Meghan: "she looks like the smirking cynical cat who got the commercial lottery-life-win cream"
Allison Williams attends the red carpet premiere of her upcoming thriller 'M3GAN' with Alexander Dreymon
ARMY claim that J-hope has been treated badly on many instances
Sara Ali Khan pens a sweet wishes to her grandmother Sharmila
Gemma Collins thinks Meghan should never have called the royal family 'The Firm'