BTS’ Jimin to feature in BigBang's Taeyang solo comeback album: Report

BTS’ Jimin is reportedly in talks to he making a feature on BigBang Taeyang’s comeback album.

On December 9, Allkpop reported that Jimin will be featuring in Taeyang's upcoming comeback album and this would be the first time the two work together.

The upcoming BigBang member album is scheduled to release on January 2023.

Taeyang would be releasing his long-awaited solo music album after a break of five years since his last album White Night, which was released in August 2017.

YG Entertainment also claims that one of the music label's famous artists is gearing up for a solo return next year.

Meanwhile, in a statement released on December 2, the music label spokesperson neither denied nor admitted that Taeyang would return with new album in 2023.

"Nothing has yet been decided," the agency stated.