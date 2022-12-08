 
close
Thursday December 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Holly Willoughby remains safe as she falls down the studio stairs

The This Morning host ended up tumbling down a flight of stairs

By Web Desk
December 08, 2022
Holly Willoughby remains safe as she falls down the studio stairs
Holly Willoughby remains safe as she falls down the studio stairs 

Holly Willoughby remained safe after suffering a tumble as she wrestled with her co-stars during her return to Celebrity Juice for its final ever episode.

The This Morning host, 41, ended up tumbling down a flight of stairs as she became very competitive during a tense game on the ITV comedy panel show.

She was an original team captain on Celebrity Juice alongside Fearne Cotton, and the pair returned for a one-off episode as the show ends after a 14-year run.

Holly Willoughby remains safe as she falls down the studio stairs

And a teaser clip for Celebrity Juice: The Happy Ending, which is set to air on Thursday night, showed Holly having an unexpected tumble during a challenge.

She was joined by Fearne, 41, and guests Joe Swash, Chris Ramsey, and Joey Essex as they all took part in a tense challenge as host Keith Lemon watched on.