Holly Willoughby remains safe as she falls down the studio stairs 

Holly Willoughby remained safe after suffering a tumble as she wrestled with her co-stars during her return to Celebrity Juice for its final ever episode.
The This Morning host, 41, ended up tumbling down a flight of stairs as she became very competitive during a tense game on the ITV comedy panel show.
She was an original team captain on Celebrity Juice alongside Fearne Cotton, and the pair returned for a one-off episode as the show ends after a 14-year run.
And a teaser clip for Celebrity Juice: The Happy Ending, which is set to air on Thursday night, showed Holly having an unexpected tumble during a challenge.
She was joined by Fearne, 41, and guests Joe Swash, Chris Ramsey, and Joey Essex as they all took part in a tense challenge as host Keith Lemon watched on.
