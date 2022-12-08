Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'had no idea' she was going to meet Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dished on the Suits alum's first meeting with the Queen in the first part of the Sussexes’ Netflix docu-series.

The mother-of-two said that Prince Harry gave a subtle warning to Meghan before she met with Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

“It was surreal,” she said. “I didn’t know I was going to meet her until moments before. We were in the car and we were going to the Royal Lodge for lunch, and Harry was like “my grandmother is there, she’s going to be here after church”.

“I remember being in the car and he was like “you know how to curtsey right” and I just thought it was a joke,” she recalled.

Prince Harry then said: “How do you explain that to people? That you have to bow to your grandmother or curtsey. Especially to an American.

“My grandmother was the first senior member of the royal family that Meghan met. She had no idea what it consisted of so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her,” he added.