Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate for relevancy: ‘Can’t stand being forgotten’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is reportedly worried their time in the limelight is coming to an end.



This claim has been issued by royal commentator and author Phil Dampier, according to The Sun.

This comes in reference to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s statement during a period of ‘parental leave’

“I thought they were supposed to be lying low for five months, it was suggested they were going to take five months off to look after their young family – I don’t think it’s been anything like five months.”

“They don’t seem to have been out of the headlines in the period they were supposed to be quiet so it is a bit strange.”

“I think they must feel that if they are out of the limelight their influence could fall very quickly and people could forget about them.”

“The Queen always says 'I need to be seen to be believed' and the same thing applies to Harry and Meghan.”

“The couple's explosive Netflix series will stretched across six episodes and will be released in two parts.”