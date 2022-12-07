Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s vengeful intentions called out: ‘Full frontal warfare’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of harboring revengeful plans against the Royal Family.



These admissions been issued by royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams, in one of his interviews with Daily Mail.

He started by saying, “This is a full frontal, extremely destructive attack on the Royal Family - the institution as well as individual households and members of those households.”



He also went on to note the dangerous side effects of the docuseries and how it posses the potential to “greatly weaken the royals in the eyes of the world, especially among young people.”

“Of course, everyone will be asking how King Charles will react to this in the short-term, but the effects of this will be felt in years to come. That's the whole point,” he added before concluding.