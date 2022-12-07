Kanye West wants Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in ridiculous demand

Kanye West is upping the ante as the rapper demanded that Jewish people should “forgive Hitler.”
During an interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, Ye also went on to boast that the backlash from his earlier interview has been “awesome for a presidential campaign” before blaming Jewish people for Hitler’s “reputation” and comparing abortion to “genocide.”
Ye also doubled down on his anti-Semitic claims that “Jewish people control the majority of the media, along with banks, along with real estate, along with malls.”
McInnes also posed a hypothetical question to West. “So you’re president of the United States,” says McInnes. “It’s day one and someone walks in and they go, ‘So what are we going to do about these Jews?’ What do ya say?” West replies, eliciting giggles from Fuentes and McInnes: “Jews should work for Christians. I’ll hire a Jewish person in a second if I knew they weren’t a spy and I could look through their phone.”
Ye further added, “Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love,” he continues. “You can’t say, you can’t force your pain on everyone else. Jewish people, forgive Hitler today.”
