Google Top Trending Searches: The Legend of Maula Jatt steals the show

The Legend of Maula Jatt is among top searches on Google

Year 2022 has proven to be super fruitful for Pakistani cinema. Number of films were produced and they all did well on box office nationwide. The Legend of Maula Jatt became talk of town ever since the announcement regarding its release surfaced.

As the year approaches its end, as per Google Top Trending Searches, The Legend of Maula Jatt was evidently among the top searches. The film stole the show ever since it was released and people just couldn’t stop talking about the immaculate cinematography. The star cast assembled by Bilal Lashari has come together to give audience a good time and it shows.

Other than TLOMJ, Hollywood films like Black Adam, Thor Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange and House of the Dragon. These shows consistently trended among social media and audience was curious to know more about them always.

TLOMJ is currently showing in England.