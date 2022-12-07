Former billionaire Kanye West NOW lost his girlfriend Juliana Nalú

Juliana Nalú broke up with his boyfriend Kanye West after the rapper's outright anti-Semitic remarks and Hitler's comments, as per PageSix.

It came to the news when a follower asked the model on her Instagram picture in Portuguese how she could link with someone "fond of Nazism," Nalú replied, "I'm single. Thanks for caring."

Previously, Page Six also published exclusive photos of the Brazil model making out with Ye in a parking lot after he tweeted he would go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

Sources confided to the outlet that West started dating Nalú to "drown out [the headlines about anti-Semitism] with other content," adding that "the new girlfriend" was an attempt "to try and make people forget."

Earlier, West created an uproar when he made 'I like Hitler' on Alex Jones's show, to which the host shot back, I don't like Nazis."

And Nalú seemingly said, "I don't like Kanye."