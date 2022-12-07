Kim Kardashian wants Kanye 'to be in kids life' after Saint birthday invite

Kim Kardashian is taking the high road after inviting Kanye West to son Saint's birthday party.

The 41-year-old reality star reportedly invited Ye to her Hidden Hills estate on Monday to mark the occasion.

Aside from the rapper, Kim was also joined by mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

"His appearance at Kim's home last night truly speaks to Kim's commitment to keeping Kanye in their kids' lives," reports TMZ.

A day earlier, Kim also took Saint to his pals in L.A Rams game sans Ye.