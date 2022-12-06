Ajay Devgn appeciates Akshay Kumar's look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Ajay Devgn responded to Akshay Kumar's portrayal of the Maratha hero Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his first Marathi movie on Twitter. According to IndiaToday, Ajay added that he is eager to see Akshay in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.



Ajay tweeted that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is his favourite Maratha hero and he is happy that another film is being made about him. He added that he is looking forward to seeing Akshay Kumar portraying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Ajay wrote, "Dear @akshaykumar, looking forward to seeing you essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film - Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. He is my favourite Maratha hero and I’m happy yet another film is being made saluting this great warrior.”

In reply to Ajay's tweet, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Thank you bhai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Drishyam 2. Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and had its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.