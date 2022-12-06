Ranveer Singh manifests how his sister photoshopped his face on ‘Yash Raj Films’ posters

Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani' is slated to release on April 28, 2023

Ranveer Singh, during an interview for Esquire magazine Singapore, manifested that his sister photoshopped his face on twice for Yash Raj Films posters.

He added: “My sister had photoshopped my face onto two posters of Yash Raj Films and she had even photoshopped my face on to a person holding a Filmfare award. This is years before I even got the call to work with Yash Raj. So, I did manifest it. I hustled hard and created my own luck.”

He further talked about he got instantly felt connected to wife Deepika Padukone and how the two have been able to achieve so much in the entertainment business.

Singh said that Deepika has also come from the outside and doesn’t belong to a family of actors. They both went through similar struggles and experiences that is the reason they instantly got connected.

“She’s also had to work her way up in the entertainment business. She’s that classic story of packing a suitcase and coming to the big, bad city. We’ve both connected over the rejections, the humiliations, the struggle, the reliance on one’s supportive family, etc.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus trailer just released. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt which is set to release next year on April 28, reports PinkVilla.