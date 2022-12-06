Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blamed for ‘civil war’ in Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being held responsible for launching a ‘civil war’ in the Royal Family by one of the Queen’s chaplains,

According to Richard Eden, Dr Gavin Ashenden said served Queen for nine years until 2017. Writing for Daily Mail, Richard shared that the chaplain said that “the Royal Family should be deeply concerned about the 'docu-series'. “

He however added that the chaplain believed it was Harry and Meghan who started the hostile environment among the senior royals.

“I'm afraid they have to be very worried. Meghan and Harry have created a kind of existential civil war and there's no doubt at all they're capable of landing severe damage on the Royal Family, partly because they're fitting in with a certain social mindset, and society is divided into two halves, a reactionary and a progressive half,” he added.

“The progressive half will support them without thinking, and the reactionary half, the conservative half, if I can call it that, has no protection against them.

“It would be much better if this civil war wasn't happening, but it is, and it will cause damage all around,” the 68-year-old told Richard.