Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave King Charles fuming

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have allegedly left King Charles very angry with the release of their Netflix docuseries.



The King has reportedly banned Harry and Meghan from Christmas at Sandringham following the release of their Netflix trailer.

The Life & Style magazine, per IBT, citing a royal source reported the monarch no longer wants the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over for Christmas at Sandringham.



King Charles had initially extended an invitation to Meghan and Harry for reunion at Christmas dinner before Netflix trailer.

The report, citing an insider, claimed: "Needless to say, they (Sussexes) are no longer welcome."

The King allegedly no longer trusts Meghan and Harry to keep private family conversations over Christmas dinner from leaking to the press.

A new Netflix trailer released Monday for an upcoming six-part docuseries on Prince Harry and wife Meghan risked further deepening their feud with his family, with the royal calling life within it a "dirty game".

In the clip, Lilibet and Archie’s father, accuses the family of using the press to undermine them.