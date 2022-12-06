 
close
Tuesday December 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Harry, Meghan claims of ‘intrusion’ slammed, expert says Sussex ‘agreed’ for photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the 2nd trailer of their Netflix series claimed that the press ‘intruded’ on them

By Web Desk
December 06, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the second trailer of their Netflix series claimed that the press ‘intruded’ on them as they were followed around by paparazzi.

However, a royal author turned down the claims, revealing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had ‘agreed’ to take photos.

Taking to Twitter, Robert Jobson opened up on a shot of the couple standing in a courtyard carrying their son Archie as a baby.

"This photograph used by Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty,” he wrote.

"It was taken from an accredited pool at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town.

"Only 3 people were in the accredited position. H & M agreed the position. I was there,” Robert added.

He also posted a photo of Meghan and Harry with Archbishop Tutu while writing: “This shot by me from the same accredited pool position on my iPhone was taken at Archbishop Tutu’s Cape Town residence.

“There was no intrusion. I was part of a 3 person UK palace pool. Nobody else was allowed in and we shared the words and photos with the UK Media."