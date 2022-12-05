'Teen Wolf: The Movie' trailer: the cast including Tyler Posey and Crystal Reed Reunite

Teen Wolf: The Movie is finally hitting the screens as shown by the trailer where all of the cast reunites.

The newly released trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie shows the wolf pack reconvening with its leader Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his long-lost, not-so-dead lover, Allison Argent (Crystal Reed).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer, released on Sunday, December 4, at the Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack panel at Comic Con Experience in São Paulo, shows a new evil that arrives in Beacon Hills which draws McCall and other shapeshifters back to the town.

While Posey's character is not a teen anymore, yet his character can be seen saying "I’m still standing. I’m still the Alpha," in the trailer. Allison also appears at the trailer which comes a surprise for fans because she was allegedly killed off in the series' last season.

The movie based on the fan-favourite supernatural series on MTV, brings back almost the entire cast including Posey, Reed, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Colton Haynes, Ian Bohen, Tyler Hoechlin and Seth Gilliam.

Russell Mulcahy serves as the movie's director, while Jeff Davis has written and produced the movie.



Teen Wolf: The Movie will be available to stream on January 26, 2023 on Paramount+.

Watch the trailer below:







